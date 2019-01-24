Kevin Zegers, Frank Ocean, Kate Hudson, Troye Sivan, & Bono Says There Is No Brexit On AIDS, and More: HOT LINKS

DO YOU TELL YOUR MOM? What happens when you win at the “Oscars of Gay Porn?” Winning any award comes with its fair share of emotion: watch any best actress Oscar speech on YouTube and you can see the tear droplets forming in the corners of their eyes. And while emotions may run high on the night of the award, often the question they ask the next morning is: now what?” says Out magazine.

UP IN SMOKE A weed company is giving government workers free bud during the shutdown. The government shutdown may be entering its second month with no clear end in sight, but one noble cannabis website has decided to lend a hand to some of the 800,000 furloughed federal workers who aren’t getting paid —by offering them free medical weed for as long as the shutdown lasts.

Online marketplace BudTrader.com, the so-called “Craigslist of weed,” pledged this week to donate bud to government employees struggling to afford their medical marijuana, the Hill reports.

SWOLL? Troye Sivan says he’s a jock now.

NO BREXIT FOR HIV Bono says the western world is turning its back on the fight against HIV in The Guardian. Speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the U2 singer said populism in the rich north was the result of people being chewed up by capitalism.

Bono said 7,000 women a week were being infected by HIV/AIDS and called for fresh funding for global health initiatives. I“We could lose this thing,” he said. “We were winning. We have been somewhat put on the back foot by the understandable concern in northern economies that we have problems in our own cities. If there are people on the streets in our own cities, why should we care about what’s going on over there? The answer is that what is going on ‘over there’ affects us. If Africa loses, Europe can’t win. But we have got to get back into the conversation. We need a response to what is going on in our own cities.”

Kevin Zegers in Transamerica

START ‘EM YOUNG Transamerica was 14 years ago and Kevin Zegers is now a thirty-something dad. Zegers posted a video to his Instagram account where his fraternal twin daughters call him an alcoholic.

“What is Daddy?” Kevin‘s wife Jamie asks the two girls, Blake Everleigh and Zoë Madison, 3. “An alcoholic,” they both separately respond. “Learning ’em young. #aameeting,” Kevincaptioned the post on his Instagram account.

After receiving backlash, Kevin released a statement responding.

“Being in recovery is a part of my life. Being an ‘alcoholic’ doesn’t mean that I drink. Quite the contrary. When I’m not home for bedtime, my girls often insist on knowing where I am. Instead of lying to them, or projecting an archaic stigma, we choose to tell them the truth. ‘Daddy’s at a meeting,’“ he posted. “Our hope is that we teach our girls some empathy and understanding about addiction; that in spite of being an alcoholic they have a father who has chosen a healthy way to live his life.”

HERO TEACHER SUSPENDED Casey Smitherman — superintendent of Elwood Community Schools in Elwood, Indiana — was booked on charges of insurance fraud, identity deception and official misconduct on Wednesday and later released on bail, according to court records reports USA Today. Smitherman says the charges come after she recently went to the home of a student who had missed school and saw he had symptoms of strep throat. After the student was refused treatment at a clinic, she took him to another one, this time saying he was her son. “I am committed to this community and our students, and I regret if this action has undermined your trust in me,” Smitherman said in a statement published by Fox 59. “From the beginning, my ultimate goal has been to provide the best environment for Elwood students’ growth physically, mentally and academically, and I remain focused on that purpose.”

Smitherman had an Amoxicillin prescription filled for the 15-year-old student in her son’s name, the station reports, citing court documents.

WELCOME TO LAGOS Nigerian police officer tells gays: Leave country or face prosecution says CNN. Dolapo Badmos, a Chief Superintendent and spokeswoman for the Lagos State Police Command, made the comments on her personal Instagram account, which is set to private and has 125,000 followers. “If you’re homosexually inclined, Nigeria is not a place for you,” Badmos wrote last week.”There is a law (Same-sex Prohibition Act) here that criminalizes homosexual clubs, associations, and organizations with penalties of up to 14yeats (sic) in jail.

“So if you are homosexual in nature, leave the country or face prosecution,” wrote Badmos, who has attained celebrity status in the country due to her frequent social media posts. Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan signed the controversial Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA) into law, despite widespread international objection.

FAN BOYS Robin and Superboy

OH HELL NO South Carolina group can deny gay or non-Christian couples as foster parents.The federal government agreed Wednesday to allow federally funded foster care agencies in South Carolina to deny services to same-sex or non-Christian couples. The waiver issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will allow Greenville’s Miracle Hill Ministries to continue as a state-supported foster care agency. As part of the waiver’s requirements, any family that Miracle Hill does not allow to take care of foster children must be referred to other agencies or the state Department of Social Services.

REPRESENTATION MATTERSVanity Fair’s 2019 Hollywood issue is out and it’s very colorful. Ever since the infamous #OscarsSoWhite hashtag was born back in 2016, Hollywood has been trying to diversify more. The Vanity Fair covers of late have also been partaking in that trend by spotlighting a variety of Hollywood stars who bring the American dream of collecting checks from playing make-believe on screen into full blown Technicolor.

The 25th Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue is here. V.F. teamed up with three-time Academy Award–winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki to capture, in eloquent motion, the Hollywood of today and tomorrow #VFHollywood https://t.co/pEz6DP8y06 pic.twitter.com/03MpkzHIZ9 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 24, 2019

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Hollywood issue, which was shot by Academy Award winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chavo” Lubezki. It features a mixture of newbies and OG’s as well as some current Oscar nominees and everyone is staring into the camera like they’re equal parts confused, hungry and ready for the sexiest power nap of their lives.

FLUID Kate Hudson is raising daughter (Goldie’s granddaughter) Rani with a ‘genderless’ approach. “[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference,” she told the outlet. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

“I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way,” Hudson explained. “It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes.”

BEACH VIBES Frank Ocean covered SZA’s The Weekend. Earlier this morning, Ocean uploaded a video of him driving as the sun rose andEarlier this morning, Ocean uploaded a video of him driving as the sun rose and listening to an unreleased cover of SZA’s “The Weekend,” off her 2017 debut album CTR

