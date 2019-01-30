Kim Davis Must Pay the $225,000 in Legal Fees for the Gay Couples Who Sued Her, Say Governor’s Lawyers

Governor Matt Bevin and Kim Davis / Twitter

Lawyers for Kentucky GOP Governor Matt Bevin say that former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis must pay the $225,000 in legal fees owed to the gay couples who sued her for refusing to issue marriage licenses because of her Christian-based opposition to same-sex marriage.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports: ‘Although Bevin, a Republican, publicly has praised Davis as “an inspiration … to the children of America,” his attorneys are taking a more critical tone in court briefs, blaming the ex-clerk for failing to do her job following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2015 decision legalizing gay marriage. A three-judge panel will hear arguments about the case’s expenses Thursday at the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. A district judge ruled in 2017 that the couples suing for marriage licenses clearly prevailed and that the state of Kentucky must pay their fees and costs.’

Bevin’s lawyers want the bill handed to Davis, and say she acted alone in denying the marriage licenses.