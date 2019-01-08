Lohan’s Back, ‘Drag Race’ Fall Out and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

If you’re tired of hearing all the gays talk about Drag Race, just wait until Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV. The new docuseries is basically Vanderpump Rules except in Greece and featuring the star of Herbie: Fully Loaded.

This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is really heating up after last week’s shocking elimination. How will the queens handle Monique’s stunning decision? Find out Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

Catch up with Friends From College when the Netflix series returns Friday. Gay characters played by Billy Eichner and Fred Savage are getting married, bringing the gang back together again — whether they like it or not.

Sexualities of all shapes and sizes get explored when a high school boy goes into the sex therapy business at his school. Good thing he’s got access to information from his mom (portrayed by Gillian Anderson) working as a sex therapist at home. What could wrong? See it go down on Sex Education Friday on Netflix.

It’s not over until the crazy woman sings. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend warms up for its swan song with a midseason premiere Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern on the CW. The beloved series will end its run later this year.

What are you watching this week on TV?