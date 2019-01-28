Chadwick Boseman, Madonna, Alan Cumming, Pink, a Sneak Peek At The New Harley Quinn, and Dido’s New Single Is To Die For: HOT LINKS

PETTY AF “Are we going to need a congressional bouncer to keep Trump from delivering the State of the Union in the House chamber next week?” Trevor Noah asks.

PRESIDENT’S BLEND Former Starbucks’ Howard Schultz told 60 Minutes: “I am seriously thinking of running for president … I am not … in bed with a party,” says Schultz, who is considering running as a “centrist independent.”

Schultz would be America’s first Jewish President if elected.

YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU NEEDED Dido until you listen to this live acoustic version of ‘Give You Up’, the first single from her upcoming album, Still On My Mind (out March 8th, 2019). It’s everything you need to end Monday on a high note.

UP AND CUMMER In honor of Alan‘s 54th birthday, he hosted a Studio 54 themed party and got totally decked out in a leopard print suit and wig!

“I had the best Studio 54 themed birthday party at @thewatertowerbar of the @wburghotel last night, and then we headed over to @clubcumming for more japes! ‘Twas a good night!” Alan wrote on his Instagram.

WAKANDA FOREVER Black Panther will be free when it returns to theaters.

Black Panther is first comic book movie to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar and, as such, the box office phenom will return to theaters for a one-week run next month. Better yet? In honor of Black History Month, all the screenings will be free. They kick off this Friday, February 1, and roll on through February 7 at 250 AMC locations throughout the country. In conjunction with the announcement, Disney has also revealed that it will donate a $1.5 million grant to the United Negro College Fund.

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭



Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

WHERE ELDERS ARE ALLIES LGBT Navajos Discover Unexpected Champions: Their Grandparents “It’s not unusual that Navajo grandparents are accepting of being LGBT while parents are not. Historians say federally run boarding schools and other assimilation tactics taught a generation of Navajos that same-sex relationships are wrong. says NPR.

“We are seeing clearly the aftereffects of what colonialism can look like and how it really shifted our values as Navajo people,” Nelson says. “Whereas at the time, if you were LGBTQ and growing up in Navajo traditional families, families celebrated that fact. They said that we were sacred. They said that we had sacred roles.”

But returning to understandings that predate colonialism has helped the families of LGBT Navajos. Traditionalists believe that the “two spirited,” as they’re sometimes called, are powerful and that not all humans can be classified as male or female.

Navajo historian Jennifer Denetdale says the Diné creation story includes a nádleehí.“Today we take the nádleehí as a being who was what we would call an intersex person today, meaning that this is a person who has sexual organs of the male and the female and is considered to be a third gender in Navajo society,” Denetdale says.

When the first man and the first woman weren’t getting along, it was the nádleehí who intervened.”

GOTHAM ORNITHOLOGY Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is the upcoming DC film that places Arkham’s most adorable psychotic psychiatrist in the centre of the action. DC and Warner Bros. have been smart enough to know that Margot Robbie’s performance is one of the things about the DCEU that unequivocally worked and deserves to be given room to flourish. With Robbie also producing and Cathy Yan directing, the film has been billed as a vibrant heist movie but little else is known. It is assumed that the story will follow Harley as she joins up with the most famous members of the Birds of Prey – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – to save the young Cassandra Cain from the crime lord Black Mask. A very brief sneak peek at the cast offers the shortest glimpses of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Chris Messina and his new bleach blonde hair as Victor Zsasz, and of course, more Harley Quinn.

POSITIVELY GEEKY Josh Robbins over at I’m Still Josh introduces us to “the most unique HIV advocate with a 4 hour show called: Jason Is A Social Scientist.”

It’s like if Adult Swim did a show about HIV.

“People often wonder what my show is about…the premise is deceptively simple…I take my HIV medication live on the book of face in front of friends, family, and strangers…I embrace stigma of all kinds including substance use mental illness and polyamory…hopefully dispelling ignorance and finding support.

If I were to have people take only one thing away from this show…then it would be the knowledge that HIV is preventable…if you are HIV negative there is a once a day pill that works like a highly effective chemical condom it is called #PrEP or preexposure protocol [sic]…and for people who are HIV+ treatment is prevention…by taking my medication everyday and maintaining an undetectable viral load…I am keeping myself and the people around me healthy… undetectable equals untransmissible #UequalsU…you could fuck me bareback all day long and never catch HIV from me…the future is now and it is 1969…free love baby RAmen”

IMPRESARIOPink‘s smash hit 2001 single “Get The Party Started” was originally intended for a different singer: Madonna. Linda Perry, the song’s writer and producer, revealed the surprising news in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“’Get the Party Started’ was just me figuring out what all this stuff does. I came up with that beat, laid it down, found all these weird chords and sounds and put the horns…I picked up a microphone and said, ‘I’m just going to say every clichéd line I can think of.’ And I came up with, ‘Get the party started on a Saturday night’ and wrote a bunch of stuff down. I called up my manager afterwards and said, ‘I just wrote a damn hit.’ It was too easy,” Linda explained of the making of the song.

“I sent it to Madonna and she passed, but a week later, Alecia [a.k.a. Pink] called. She left me this really crazy message how she would come find me if I didn’t call her back. I saw what she looked like — she was a bling-bling girl — and I said, ‘I think you have the wrong Linda Perry.’ She’s like, ‘Is this the Linda Perry who sang ‘Dear Mister President’ in 4 Non Blondes?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ She’s like, ‘Well, I have the right person.’ I had just written ‘Get the Party Started’ and I go, ‘Well, I’ve got something I wrote last week,’ and sent it to her. I guess she sent it to LA Reid and they said, ‘Okay we have our first single.’”

REMEMBER THE GREATEST GENERATION? Tom Brokaw apologized for his comments about assimilation & “brown grandbabies.”

BURNING QUESTIONS “Given Russian interference in the last U.S. presidential election, and given that Bernie Sanders’ campaign was a target of that meddling, one might imagine that Sanders would have spent the last two years leading the charge to prevent further election interference by Russia and/or any other foreign adversaries. He is a sitting Senator, after all. He has the power to introduce legislation to support federal election integrity measures.

And he has way more visibility than the average senator to call attention to and generate interest in and rally support for such legislation” says Melissa McEwan.

