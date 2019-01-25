Margaret Court Thinks it’s the ‘Saddest Thing’ That Anna Wintour is Calling Out Her Homophobia

Margaret Court

Australian tennis homophobe Margaret Court is speaking out after remarks by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour denouncing her homophobic views in a speech at the Australian Open. Winter also called for the Margaret Court Arena to be renamed.

Said Court to The West Australian: “The saddest thing is someone coming from America and telling us in this nation what to do. I’ve loved my nation, played for my nation. There’s probably no one who has been more supportive of, or spoke more highly of, the game of tennis.”

Said Wintour: “I find that it is inconsistent with the sport for Margaret Court’s name to be on a stadium that does so much to bring all people together across their differences. This much I think is clear to anyone who understands the spirit and the joy of the game. Intolerance has no place in tennis.”