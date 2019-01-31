Nyle DiMarco Takes His Shirt Off So You’ll Pay Attention to Deaf Rights: WATCH

Yesterday we teased a Samantha Bee Full Frontal segment featuring deaf, sexually fluid America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champion Nyle DiMarco.

The full segment, Deaf Lives Matter, aired on Wednesday night and Bee was well aware of what a draw DiMarco might be to the show (aside from his intelligence, wit, athleticism, and charm), and demonstrated why by introducing a segment called “Nyle Takes His Shirt Off: So you’ll pay attention to deaf rights.”

Noted Bee: “I would watch the sh*t out of that.”

DiMarco and Bee had tips for law enforcement officers who don’t know how to interact with deaf people: don’t mistake ASL as making threatening gestures, don’t read lips, call an interpreter, and don’t ask deaf people to write things out because English and ASL are not the same and many deaf people, because of language deprivation, can’t read and write English fluently.