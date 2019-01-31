Joy Behar to Pete Buttigieg: ‘Do You Think This Country is Ready for a Gay President?’ — WATCH

Gay South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, who last week announced his intention to explore a run for president in 2020, sat down with the ladies of The View on Thursday.

Buttigieg talked about his experience as a mayor, his time serving in Afghanistan, his position on Israel, and why he thinks someone from his generation (he’s 37) is qualified to be Commander in Chief.

He was also asked whether or not America’s ready for a gay president.

Replied Buttigieg: “Well, there’s only one way to find out.”

“When I came out, we were in the middle of a reelection campaign,” he added. “I was ready. You know, you’re ready when you’re ready, and I wanted to have a personal life. And it was not obvious that that was going to be a safe thing to do. It was in Indiana, Mike Pence was the governor at the time, and I ended up getting reelected with 80 percent of the vote. So I think that people will evaluate you for the job that you do.”

