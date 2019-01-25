Bryan Singer to Keep $10M ‘Red Sonja’ Directing Gig; Producer Calls New Sexual Assault Claims ‘Fake News’

Avi Lerner / screenshot

Avi Lerner, the producer of Bryan Singer’s next film Red Sonja, said the director will keep his job in the wake of the exposé published by The Atlantic this week detailing new alleged sexual assault allegations against Singer over a period of two decades.

Said Lerner to The Hollywood Reporter: “I continue to be in development for Red Sonja and Bryan Singer continues to be attached. The over $800 million Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen. I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.”

The Queen/Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was removed as a best original film nominee at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, this week in the wake of the Atlantic exposé. GLAAD told Variety that “it has pulled the film from contention for the prize, in a weighted decision that takes a stand for sexual assault victims.”