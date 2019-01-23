Comedian & ‘Rel’ Creator Kevin Barnett Found Dead At 32

Kevin Barnett, the hysterical young and up-and-coming comedian, has died at 32 years-old.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett,” United Talent Agency tweeted on Tuesday. “He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will miss him.”

Variety reports that Barnett was holidaying in Mexico when he died.

The cause of death is unknown at press time.

Barnett’s last Instagram post is from January 19th and says: “In mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times. In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain’t cold, Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin.”

Barnett’s New York City-based comedy career was just taking off at the time of his death, having recently executive produced and co-created Fox TV series Rel alongside comedians Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz said Variety.

Barnett was a stand-up comedian, actor and writer said The Hollywood Reporter. “He appeared on episodes of Rel and The Carmichael Show (serving as a writer on both, as well), in addition to having a small role in the 2014 film Dumb and Dumber To. As a writer, he also had three projects in production.”