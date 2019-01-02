Ricky Martin Announced He and Jwan Yosef Have Baby Daughter

Three times seems to be the charm for Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef who announced via Instagram that they had a baby girl: Lucia Martin-Yosef.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia,” Yosef, 34, captioned a photo of Lucia holding one of her fathers’ hands.

Martin posted the same photo on his IG saying, “We are excited to announce that we have become parents of a beautiful and healthy girl whom we have named Lucia Martin-Yosef.”

“This has undoubtedly been a unique birthday and celebration of Christmas in our lives,” Martin continued.

He concluded, “Both her brothers and Jwan and I are completely in love with our baby and grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life.”

Lucia joins Martin’s 9-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he is raising with Yosef.

A tired daddy.