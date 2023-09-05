Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Reach Settlement Agreement Two Months After Filing For Divorce

Published by

uInterview.com

Two months after filing for divorce, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have reached an uncontested settlement agreement. The former couple is waiting for a judge to finalize the document. Martin and Yosef connected on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months after, making their romance official in 2016 and marrying in 2018. They announced their split in July through a joint statement released on social media. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they wrote. “Our desire n…

Read More