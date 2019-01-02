Mitt Romney Trashes Trump in WaPo Editorial: ‘The President Has Not Risen to the Mantle of the Office’

Mitt Romney, who will be sworn into the U.S. Senate on Thursday, trashed Donald Trump in a Washington Post editorial on Tuesday.

Wrote Romney, in part: ‘It is well known that Donald Trump was not my choice for the Republican presidential nomination. After he became the nominee, I hoped his campaign would refrain from resentment and name-calling. It did not. When he won the election, I hoped he would rise to the occasion. His early appointments of Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Nikki Haley, Gary Cohn, H.R. McMaster, Kelly and Mattis were encouraging. But, on balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.’

Infamous waffler Romney, who had trashed “fake, fraud, con man, and phony” Trump in the primaries leading up to the 2016 election by saying things like “His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. He’s playing the American public for suckers: He gets a free ride to the White House and all we get is a lousy hat,” kissed Donald’s ring the following November as he tried to get a job in the Trump administration, praising Trump after a White House visit: “We had a far-reaching conversation with regards to the various theaters in the world where there are interests of the United States of real significance. We discussed those areas and exchanged our views on those topics. A very thorough and in-depth discussion in the time we had and, I appreciated the chance to speak with the president-elect and look forward to the coming administration.”

Trump responded on Wednesday morning: “Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!”

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale responded to the Romney editorial in a tweet: ‘The truth is @ MittRomney lacked the ability to save this nation. @ realDonaldTrump has saved it. Jealously is a drink best served warm and Romney just proved it. So sad, I wish everyone had the courage @ realDonaldTrump had.’