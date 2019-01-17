British Footballer Denies Report He Came Out as Gay to Teammates

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a midfielder with Chelsea F.C., denied reports that he came out as gay to his teammates.

Tweeted Loftus-Cheek: ‘Any player who came out as gay, they’d have my full support and respect. But the rumour isn’t true’

Any player who came out as gay, they’d have my full support and respect 👊🏾. But the rumour isn’t true 😅 January 16, 2019

UK site JOE reported: ‘The rumour began to gain traction when a Twitter account by the name of ‘Eye Sports News’ invented the rumour. They also attributed fake quotes from Loftus-Cheek’s Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard, alleging that he said the Chelsea squad were surprised by the news…’

There are currently no openly gay Premier League footballers. In the U.S., Collin Martin, a midfielder for Minnesota United, came out as gay in June, making him the only openly gay professional athlete active in any of the five major sports leagues: MLS, NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB.



