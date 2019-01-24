Openly Gay Apple CEO Tim Cook and Homophobic Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Find Themselves Seated Next To One Another At Davos

Newly installed leader of Brazil and open homophobe Jair Bolsonaro and openly gay Apple CEO Tim Cook found themselves sitting next to one another at a dinner at the the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Tim Cook and Satya Nadella having dinner in Davos with Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right president of Brazil pic.twitter.com/wQgn9b7SuO — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) January 23, 2019

One of Bolsonaro’s first acts after being sworn in earlier this month was to target Brazil’s indigenous groups, descendants of slaves, and the LGBT community with executive orders that would radically overhaul many civil rights in Latin America’s largest nation.

The photo of the dinner table was widely shared after Axios reporter Felix Salmon posted it to Twitter, likely due to the seemingly conflicting views Bolsonaro holds to those of Cook according to CNBC.

According to The New York Times, which compiled several of Bolsonaro’s most inflammatory statements, the Brazilian president said in 2013 he would “rather have a son who is an addict than a son who is gay,” and was “proud to be homophobic.”

Cook, on the other hand, came out as gay in 2014 in an essay published by Bloomberg, and has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and equity in the workplace.

Apple Insider, speculating why the two men may have been seated together, said “Brazil is an important market to Apple as the biggest country in South America. The company has retail stores in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and launched Apple Pay there last year. Import costs tend to make Apple products expensive. Assembly partner Foxconn did make a short-lived run in the country, but pulled out partly because it was counting on money from a private investor and the Brazilian government, the latter of which it was hoping would cover 30 percent.”