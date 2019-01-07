Timothée Chalamet Brought His Mom To The Globes As His Date While Rocking A Harness And We Are Here For It

Timothée Chalamet either went for it or he ripped off Adam Rippon who wore a harness over his tux to the Oscars in 2018 causing quite the hubbub.

ABOVE: Who wore it best? Adam Rippon at the 2018 Academy Awards.

According to People magazine “The actor hit the red carpet wearing a custom, sequin harness from Louis Vuitton with an embroidered bib, paired with a shirt, pants and boots from the designer, the team behind the look told People. The harness has black iridescent and purple beads, plus seven different shades of sequins — and a hidden pocket for Chalamet’s phone!”

He finished off the look with four bracelets, two rings and cufflinks from Cartier.

The 23-year-old star walked the red carpet with his mom, Nicole Flender, who wore an open-back vest from Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh with matching wool pants. She and her son both wore clothing designed by Abloh, who was named the new men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton in March.

UPDATE: Rippon approves!