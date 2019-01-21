‘Rent’ Takes the Stage, Plus Premieres from ‘Magicians,’ ‘Broad City’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Syfy’s queer-friendly series The Magicians returns for a fourth season Wednesday at 9 p.m. Following the return of magic to the realm in last season’s finale, queer character Eliot (Hale Appleman) now has to deal with being possessed by a monster.

It’s the final season of the show that best captures the feeling of living in modern-day New York City — even if the details are hilariously exaggerated. The increasingly queer Broad City brings its central twosome closer to “adulting,” including Abbi’s (played by creator and out bisexual Abbi Jacobson) first serious relationship with a woman. Don’t miss the send-off season starting Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern on Comedy Central.

If the two recent Fyre Festival docs has your hackles raised over our current “influencer” culture, get ready to laugh with The Other Two. Thursday at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central. The new series is from Chris Kelly (writer of Other People), and it follows two older siblings who attempt to cling to relevance on the coattails of their suddenly successful youngest brother.

Pour the pinot noir and gather your gummy sharks, because it’s time for the final episodes of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Friday. Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Titus (Tituss Burgess), Lillian (Carol Kane) and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) return to wrap up their stories.

One of the most influential musicals of all time gets the live television treatment Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern when Rent Live! takes the stage on Fox. This production stars Jordan Fisher, Tinashe, Vanessa Hudgens, Mario, Keala Settle and RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Valentina.

What are you watching on TV this week?