Billionaire Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Doesn’t Understand Why Federal Workers Need Food Banks During the Shutdown: WATCH

Billionaire Commerce Secretary and ‘serial liar’ Wilbur Ross told CNBC he doesn’t understand why federal workers who aren’t getting paychecks might need to go to food banks.

Said Ross: “Well, I know they are, and I don’t really quite understand why. Because, as I mentioned before, the obligations that they would undertake, say borrowing from a bank or a credit union, are, in effect, federally guaranteed. So the thirty days of pay that some people will be out, there’s really no reason why they shouldn’t be able to get a loan against it.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped Ross: “What do they have? They have Wilbur Ross saying he doesn’t understand why oh, when he was asked about people going to food lines and pantries and the rest, he says, he doesn’t understand why they have to do that. I don’t know, is this the ‘Let them eat cake’ type of attitude? Or ‘call your father for money’? Or ‘this is character building for you’? ‘It’s all going to end up very well just as long as you don’t get your paychecks?’”

Nancy Pelosi responds to Wilbur Ross: "Is this the 'let them eat cake' kind of attitude, or 'call your father for money?'" Via ABC pic.twitter.com/2qOpT4472P — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 24, 2019

An explosive report in Forbes magazine in 2017 revealed that Ross lied to them about his billionaire status and the magazine has removed him from its list of richest Americans.

