Woman Yells Homophobic Epithets At Gay Man Getting Pedicure: WATCH

Christopher Brown wanted was to enjoy a nice mani-pedi after the craziness of the holidays says Queerty. Instead, he was verbally assaulted by a woman.

The incident happened on December 30 at Casabella Spa & Nails in Lynnwood, Washington. It began when Brown allegedly asked the woman if she could please turn her cellphone off loudspeaker. That’s when she launched into a vile homophobic rant.

The video, which was posted on Facebook last week and has since garnered nearly 200K views, shows the woman threatening to call 911 and repeatedly calling Brown a “f*ggot, sissy, queer” and claiming that he’s jealous of her having a “p*ssy.”

Watch the video below.