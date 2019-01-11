Young Hollywood Is Queer AF, Hot & Harnessed, Denver Bans Conversion Therapy and More: HOT LINKS

YOUNG HOLLYWOOD IS QUEER AF Meet them!

AMAZON ISN’T THE BIGGEST THING HE OWNS Jeff Bezos’ lover claims he’s hung too.

CHRISTINA’S GOT GAGA’S BACK Speaks out in support of her ”Do What U Want’ duet with R. Kelly.

NO MORE ERASURE IN COLORADO Denver outlaws gay “conversion therapy” for youths.

AFTER SCHOOL SPECIAL #FBF To this touching gay coming of age short film.

HARNESS HAUTE COUTURE Harnesses are hot from the Globes to the Oscars and Coffey makes the best!

WILL TRUMP STEAL WALL FUNDS FROM DISASTER RELIEF? Looks likely.

FUNNY BUT TRUE Sugar daddy on Grindr can’t report identity theft because of the government shutdown.

#DAILYRESIST Stay engaged. Stay vigilant. Resist.