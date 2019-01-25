Zachary Quinto Talks About the Brutal Make-Up Ordeal To Become A Monster and Taking Vitamins To Grow His Hair Back: WATCH

Zachary Quinto appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about growing his hair back after shaving it daily for AMC’s NOS4A2 (pronounced Nosferatu as in the vampire) and the earthquake he experienced during his three-week retreat in a Peruvian jungle.

NOS4A2 was created by Jami O’Brien and is an adaptation of the novel by Joe Hill.

According to Bloody Disgusting: “NOS4A2 introduces Vic McQueen, a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx. Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.”

Quinto in NOS4A2

NOS4A2 debuts on AMC in June.

Quinto plays the horrendous looking Manx, who feeds off the souls of children. Saying “I’m going back to my horror roots” referring to his breakout role as Sylar on the NBC show Heroes.

Quinto, tells Fallon that he had to shave his head everyday using a straight razor.

“It’s not great,” Quinto said.

“It was pretty fun the first week and then like, I was there for four and a half months, so not fun, Also we were shooting in Rhode Island and it was like 17 degrees, below zero. I have a drawer full of hats now.”

Quinto said he’s excited to let his hair grow back. But it’s taking longer than he expected so he’s started taking hair vitamins.

“Like Rogaine?” asked Fallon

“No,” laughed Quinto, “Over the counter hair vitamins–I have to leave them on my head. It’s probably a placebo, but I’m going for it.”

Quinto who’s played Spock in the rebooted Star Trek movie franchise (not to be confused with hit TV show Star Trek: Discovery) reunited with his Captain Kirk actor Chris Pine, at the premiere of Pine’s new TV show, I Am the Night, a miniseries directed by Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins that premieres on TNT January 28 according to People magazine.

Watch the clip below.