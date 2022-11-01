‘He Doesn’t Want Bad Blood’: WIlliam Shatner Trying To Mend Friendship With ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star George Takei After Finding ‘Grief’ In Space

Mega

Sappy William Shatner‘s got a new outlook on life after boldly going into outer space last year — and now, he hopes to launch a truce with Star Trek castmate George Takei, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sci-fi legends have bickered with each other for decades — but Shatner, 91, is eager to make peace with Takei, 85, while they still can, tipsters snitched.

“Bill has been reaching out to try and mend fences,” spilled an insider. “He doesn’t want the bad blood anymore, and word is George is open to it.

“Bill’s the first to admit he’s been stubborn, big-headed, and ego-driven. It’s taken years, but Bill’s come a long way — and better late than never.”

Star Trek‘s Nichelle Nichols died of natural causes in July at the age of 89 while fellow franchise icon Leonard Nimoy, 83, succumbed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2015 — without ever responding to Shatner’s calls and texts.

“Bill was devastated when Leonard died. He never did get a chance to say goodbye,” confided the source. “And he was so sad over Nichelle’s passing. He’ll always remember her as a great lady.”

According to the mole, Shatner “seems to be getting a little lonely,” and “everyone would like to see Bill and George be on friendly terms.”

Shatner’s epiphany comes just one week after he revealed he felt profound grief after launching into space, detailing his experience in his memoir, Boldly Go.

“I was crying,” the actor told NPR. “I didn’t know what I was crying about. I had to go off some place and sit down and think, what’s the matter with me? And I realized I was in grief.”

Shatner said space gave him “the strongest feelings of grief” he had ever felt in his life.

“I wept for the Earth because I realized it’s dying,” the star said. “I dedicated my book, Boldly Go, to my great-grandchild, who’s three now — coming three — and in the dedication, say it’s them, those youngsters, who are going to reap what we have sown in terms of the destruction of the Earth.”