George Takei’s Allegiance, review: Star Trek actor’s affecting tale of forgotten racism

Published by

City AM

By Adam Bloodworth George Takei’s most famously known from the original cast of Star Trek, but in recent years has been celebrated as an LGBTQ role model following his decision to come out in 2005 aged 68. It’s curious that Allegiance, the play Takei calls his “legacy” play, omits queer themes. But nevertheless, it’s a hammerblow critique on human rights violations of a different kind. Allegiance is about historical cases of racism from White US forces in the Second World War towards Japanese Americans. In the Second World War, residents of Japanese descent were taken from their homes and held…

Read More