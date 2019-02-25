Justice Dept. Officials Met to Discuss Whether Removing Trump Via 25th Amendment Was Viable Option: WATCH

Fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is speaking out in a bombshell 60 Minutes interview about the chaotic eight days in May before special counsel Robert Mueller was hired to investigate possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election, and revealed that officials at the Justice Department met secretly to discuss whether removing Donald Trump via the 25th Amendment was a viable option.

Said 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley: “There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment. These were the eight days from Comey’s firing to the point that Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel. And the highest levels of American law enforcement were trying to figure out what do with the president.”

McCabe also revealed that it was he who opened the obstruction of justice and counterintelligence investigations against Trump.

Said McCabe: “I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion. That were I removed quickly, or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.”

The White House released a statement about McCabe’s interview: “Andrew McCabe was fired in total disgrace from the FBI because he lied to investigators on multiple occasions, including under oath. His selfish and destructive agenda drove him to open a completely baseless investigation into the President. His actions were so shameful that he was referred to federal prosecutors. Andrew McCabe has no credibility and is an embarrassment to the men and women of the FBI and our great country.”

The full interview is set to air Sunday.