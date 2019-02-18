Adam Lambert Just Announced He’s Performing With Queen At The Oscars: WATCH

This will be magical. Adam Lambert and Queen just announced they are performing at the Oscars.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the bio pic of Queen’s legendary front man Freddie Mercury, starring Rami Malek, is up for multiple awards, including best picture.

“The band have been performing under the name Queen and Adam Lambert including two of the four original members, Brian May on guitar and Roger Taylor on drums,” according to The Daily Mail.

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year’s #Oscars!https://t.co/7uDf42FbjJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 18, 2019

Lambert told People in September: “Not only did I have to make sure my voice held up and I know all the words… but it was also the perception of fans; I definitely had some concerns. This is not my music that I wrote: This is me, as a guest, with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, singing the songs that one of the greatest rock singers of all time brought to life.”

We can’t wait.

The Oscars will air on ABC Sunday, February 24th, at 8PM EST.