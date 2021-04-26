Tucker Carlson Mocked Milk’s Murder; Oscars Winners and Moments; West Side Story; Pose; Halston; Eric Andre F’d With; Supergirl; Visible 100: HOT LINKS Blow Out

The Oscar Moment goes to Glenn Close.
8 time nominee, won tonight for blowing everyone away with her knowledge of Go-Go, DC Music branch in the last century and dancing to DaButt
In Poland, an L.G.B.T.Q. Migration As Homophobia Deepens
“An escalation in verbal attacks by the Polish government, with the support of the Roman Catholic Church, as well as the threat of physical violence on the streets of many cities, has triggered an exodus of gay people.”
There’s a simple solution for companies struggling to hire: Pay workers more
If not now, when is the good time to raise wages. People are working hard; are forced to be more and more productive, have been given the smallest bit of leverage with wage support and unemployment, have just wiped out savings in some cases, and they just don’t want to take dangerous front line jobs for money that keeps them below poverty. Forced poverty while fortunes multiplied in pandemic is not the solution to income inequality.
VISIBLE 100 – LGBTQI WOMEN AND NON BINARY PEOPLE CHANGING THE GAME FOR WOMEN LOVING WOMEN
Diva magazine’s list of influentials that is worth a read and then some googling and some further recognition for the work done by our sisters. When DIVA magazine launched in 1994, listing 100 LGBTQI women and non-binary people who were open about their sexuality and/or gender identity would have been impossible. Now, the difficulty comes with narrowing it down to just 100.
Transgender 4th grader Kai Shappley gets death threats after testifying before Texas legislature
“Kai Shappley, a transgender fourth grader who testified in front of the Texas Senate on April 12, has begun receiving death threats for her testimony, her mother, Kimberly Shappley, said.” BY DANIEL VILLARREAL, Newsweek
Christian Crowdfunding Site Launches Drive For VA Cop Fired For Donation To Wisconsin Shooter Rittenhouse
“The crowdfunding site GiveSendGo has set up a fundraiser for a Virginia officer after he was fired for donating to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund”
The Right to Crash Cars Into People — as a deterrent to protesters
“Earlier this week, Florida Republicans enacted a law they claimed would prevent riots in the state. Its real purpose, of course, was to discourage protesting and punish demonstrators. One of the bill’s provisions has received a fair amount of national attention, as it seems to give Floridians permission to attack protesters with their cars.”
Zimbabwe to sell hunting rights for endangered elephants to raise money for its parks Up to $70,000
It’s disgusting and upsetting. The right to shoot an elephant will cost trophy hunters between $10,000 and $70,000.
Newark cops, with reform, didn’t fire a single shot in 2020
I’d say they must be stronger. More confident. Must be more empathetic. They did hire more black and brown cops and had very specific rules for any discharging of weapons. Worth a read.
Tucker Carlson under fire for yearbook entry seen as homophobic
A production of Towleroad’s friends and neighbors: Produced by Ryan Murphy, Directed by Daniel Minahan
And while on that topic, 3rd and Final Season of Pose is this week, May 2
Defining Moments with Ozy Dominique Jackson (Full Episode)
She’s the star of the trailblazing show Pose, but this fierce transgender model and actress wasn’t always the epitome of confidence. Watch Dominique Jackson’s inspiring journey to finding success in this episode of Defining Moments. Great show here.
Out Actor Colman Domingo Talks ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, the Upcoming ‘Zola’. And, He’s Up for a SAG Award…