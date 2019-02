MOOD Serenity now.

BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO Zachary Quinto and boyfriend Miles McMillan are calling it quits after six years together.

“After some fan speculation, it has been confirmed that the 41-year-old actor and the 29-year-old model have broken up. The two were first linked to each other back in 2013 before making their relationship official in August of that year,” said Just Jared.

CENTRAL CASTING Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams are perfectly cast as Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

“The new trailer for FX’s Fosse/Verdon, a series about the messy relationship of Broadway star Verdon and Fosse, is out, and my body is now as flaccid as a drunk d*** in winter, because every gay bone in my body (and that’s every bone) shook with excitement and broke while watching it,” reports DListed.

MORAL AUTHORITY “Emma Thompson is not here for accused predator John Lasseter,” says Celebitchy.

“After Pixar co-founder and animator John Lasseter left the company following allegations of sexual harassment, it wasn’t long until he got a new gig at Skydance Media. But the hiring didn’t sit right with Emma Thompson, who recently left the “large-scale” animated film Luck produced by Skydance because of Lasseter’s presence at the company,” reports Jezebel.

“I am well aware that centuries of entitlement to women’s bodies whether they like it or not is not going to change overnight. Or in a year,” she adds. “But I am also aware that if people who have spoken out — like me — do not take this sort of a stand then things are very unlikely to change at anything like the pace required to protect my daughter’s generation.”

SOUNDTRACK What’s your favorite song? Chime in over at Shakesville.

GUESS WHO’S CUMMING TO BROAD CITY Alan Cumming that is.

I’m so excited to be on this week’s episode of #BroadCity on Thursday at 10pm on comedycentral

I play the very difficult and challenging role of Alan Cumming! https://t.co/4avK14rkv1 — Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) February 27, 2019

WIRE HANGING “Homophobia built the closet. So why do queer people continue to define themselves by it?” asks Slate.

“The metaphor of the closet—and the concept of coming out of it—provide the basic vocabulary by which we chronicle the standard arc of queer development. It’s a trope so deeply embedded in queer identity formation that it seems natural and inevitable, like a rite of passage. Many of the iconic films about adolescent queer experiences—Beautiful Thing, Blue Is the Warmest Color, up through last year’s Love, Simon—have plots that revolve around the closet. In fact, of the 440 queer films I’ve watched and tabulated (I was a precocious user of Excel), no less than 383 make navigating the closet their central focus. And public self-disclosure doesn’t just enable self-actualization; it’s also a political weapon that secures civil rights and social respect through a process of familiarization. It’s all too easy to distrust the specter of the faceless homo lurking in parks and bathroom stalls, more difficult to clutch pearls when a genial Ellen cuts a rug on daytime TV,” writes Tom Joudry.

Read the full article here.

REST IN PEACE After four decades of obscurity, transgender singer Jackie Shane, who found renewed fame in recent years, has died according to Rolling Stone.

“Jackie Shane, a soul singer and transgender pioneer who had been all but forgotten for decades until her reissued catalogue sparked renewed attention in 2017, has died at the age of 78. Douglas McGowan, the Numero Group A&R scout who had tracked down Shane and was responsible for her rediscovery, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. Shane died at home in Nashville, where she lived with her cat, Sweetie.”

Shazam! number 3 is out tomorrow!

SHAZAM Bleeding Cool says of the new installment in the life of Billy Batson aka Shazam! (Formerly Captain Marvel), “So that “S” stands for Solomon, the “H” for Hercules, the “A” for Atlas, the “Z” for Zeus, the second “A” for Achilles, the “M” for Mercury – and now the “!” sign stands for King Kid! and his Funlands dimension.”

“Bad guy? Good guy? Could he be known as that ***king kid? And what power in Billy Batson will this knowledge unleash? If the new Marvel Shazam family will let him that is…”

The Rowers Lunch by Renoir.

LIVE LONG AND PROSPER Especially if your Star Trek: Discovery’s Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz) has a brand new body, but what’s it all mean?

Find out Thursday night on CBS All Access.

If he’s in a new body, is he still the same person? #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/an6oh2kKge — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) February 26, 2019

FRESHMAN YEAR A young and beaming Gerard Way holds the first issue of Umbrella Academy circa 2007.

MAKING HISTORY This Thursday Grey’s Anatomy will become the longest-running prime-time medical show. Take that St. Elsewhere!

I still can’t believe that THIS Thursday #GreysAnatomy will become the longest-running primetime medical show. I’m forever grateful for my #GreysAnatomy family. pic.twitter.com/9DGhyHZSxb — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 26, 2019

TREKKIES Make the best fan art.

COVER BOY Omri Rheinhorn is half Palestinian, half German, and 100 percent Israeli beach bum. #Jealous