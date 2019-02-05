Andy Cohen’s Son Has Arrived

Bravo producer and Watch What Happen Live! host Andy Cohen welcomed a son via surrogate, introducing him on Instagram late Monday night.

Wrote Cohen: ‘WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow. ♥️’

Cohen made the announcement that he was expecting a child via surrogate right before Christmas. He revealed the baby’s gender on New Year’s Eve while hosting CNN’s show with Anderson Cooper.

Other gay celebs hoping for babies via surrogate? Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, and Ian Thorpe and Ryan Channing.