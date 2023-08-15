Italian Court Orders Damages Paid To Canadian Couple Victimized by Far-Right Party’s Ad Campaign

Photo Used Without Permission in Anti-Surrogacy Ad

In a significant legal victory, a Canadian couple has won damages from Italy's far-right ruling party, Brothers of Italy, for unauthorized use of their image in an anti-surrogacy campaign. BJ Barone and Frankie Nelson, who welcomed their son Milo in 2014 with the assistance of a surrogate mother, had hired photographer Lindsay Foster who captured their heart-warming family photo. It quickly went viral, go viral. However, it was later exploited by Brothers of Italy in 2016.

Italian LGBT law firm Gay Lex took on the case and has won the first round. The party has been ordered to pay Barone and Nelson almost $11,000 each for the “offensive use of their image.” While Brothers of Italy is appealing the decision, the court's ruling highlights the violation of the couple's rights.

Giorgia Meloni's strong right Stance Direct Descendant of Mussolini

Brothers of Italy, a direct political descendant of the Italian Social Movement, which has ties to Mussolini's Fascist Party, has been stirring controversy since Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ascended to power. Demonstrating a strong right-wing stance, the party recently instructed Milan's city council to stop registering children of same-sex parents, leading to widespread condemnation and protests.

Canadian Couple's Very Personal Photo Violated, Now Returned Even More Power

Reacting to the court's decision, Barone and Nelson expressed their satisfaction. “This is a small win for us, but it is a huge victory for the LGBTQ+ community in Italy and abroad,” they told the BBC. “To us, our birth photo represents everything we stand for: family, acceptance, and unconditional love. This victory against the Fratelli and the Prime Minister allows us to reclaim our photo and show the world that family is about love.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the couple's beautiful image has been misused. In 2016, independent Irish politician Mary Fitzgibbons also exploited the photo without permission to oppose surrogacy for same-sex parents. This underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community and the need for continued legal protections.

The court's ruling serves as a stern message that the unauthorized use of personal images for political gain will not be tolerated. It sets an important precedent for protecting the rights and dignity of same-sex couples and their families.