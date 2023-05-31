Queer Eye Star Tan France Welcomes Second Child with Husband Rob France



On Tuesday, Tan France, one of the stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye, announced that he had welcomed his second child with his husband, Rob France. France shared the news on his Instagram account, posting a photo of himself holding the newborn’s hand. He did not disclose the gender or name of the child but expressed his excitement and gratitude in the caption.

This is the second child for France and his husband, who welcomed their first child, a son named Ismail, in 2019. The couple has been open about their experiences with surrogacy, and France has spoken publicly about the challenges and joys of fatherhood. Fans and supporters congratulated the couple on social media, sending well wishes and love to their growing family.

France has been known for his fashion and style expertise on Queer Eye as well as partnering with Gigi Hadid on “Netflix’s Next in Fashion” a platform he’s leveraged to further advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and representation as well as his efforts to make the world look better in clothes.

France shared the news on his Instagram account, posting a photo of himself holding the newborn’s hand. Congratulations to Tan France and his growing family!