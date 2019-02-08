Ariana Grande’s New Video Has A Gay Twist Ending

Ariana Grande released her new album last night and dropped a new music video for the song “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

In it the video where we believe that she, at first she’s trying to get the hot guy to get with her, but by the end we learn that–well watch for yourself:

Catch that kiss?

ICYMI see below.

Now this isn’t the first time that Grande has flirted with the idea of kissing another girl, or actually done it as she did when she and her cousin Courtney Chipolone lip locked last year.

Grande’s caption on the photo is the tip-off that the whole thing was a big joke, but only if you’re obsessed with Mean Girls.

Fan reaction to “I’m Bored” was the best though

“break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” was not what I was expecting. I really thought Ari was tryna bag someone’s man. Instead, she was out here scouting for a lady friend. Okay bisexual Queen! Break those social barriers down. #thankunext pic.twitter.com/phq6opuuzN — Juanya Moss (@JuanyaMoss) February 8, 2019

Maybe Ariana is the bi hero we need right now?

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next is out now