Armie Hammer Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of ‘Call Me By Your Name:’ WATCH

The March cover star of British GQ and Call Me By Your Name and tracksuit aficionado Armie Hammer talked to GQ about white privilege in Hollywood, his family’s wealth, and millennial culture.

Here’s an excerpt: Armie on privilege “There are white people who exercise their white privilege with or without knowing it and I would be foolish to sit here and say, ‘Well, that has nothing to do with my career.’ I can’t sit here and say that. But also, people must be aware of the work ethic it takes. I get it. Guys like me have got a lot from being guys like me. Even if white privilege does have anything to do with it, there is a lot of work I put into this.”

Hammer also goes into some depth for the first time about the choice he made not to rely on his family’s wealth. “It was a conversation I had with myself: you can be this person or you cannot. I would rather not. It wasn’t about cutting ties or bonds with my parents or anything like that. It was about strengthening myself.”

In the video below Armie Hammer guides us through the Call Me By Your Name waterfall scene with co-star Timothée Chalamet.