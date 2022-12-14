Kathy Griffin Pokes Fun After Learning Prince Harry & Meghan Markle First Met Thanks To Instagram: ‘He’s Like Armie Hammer’

mega

Kathy Griffin had mixed feelings while tuning in for the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan. The comedian took to social media to share her reaction, prefacing that though she “loves” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she couldn’t help but laugh at some parts of their Netflix docuseries.

To start, Griffin found it hilarious that just like so many other modern day couples, the parents-of-two first crossed paths thanks to social media.

“I’m disappointed — they met on freaking Instagram. Prince Harry was just flipping through Instagram looking for another hot brunette, like every other guy in L.A.,” she quipped in a Sunday, December 11, Instagram video. “So I’m disappointed. I thought this was going to be a great love story.” (In the doc, Harry explained he came across Meghan after his pal posted a photo with her on the app.)

mega

The actress, 62, took things a step further by likening Harry, 38, to Armie Hammer — the 36-year-old movie star who suffered a fall from grace after multiple women accused him of sexual assault, rape and having cannibalistic fantasies — since Hammer allegedly met some of his accusers via Instagram. The ordeal was detailed in the three-part docuseries House of Hammer.

“Prince Harry’s like Armie freaking Hammer. What if Prince Harry is the new House of Hammer?” she pondered. “My new favorite thing is to compare Prince Harry to Armie Hammer because it makes no sense.”

Netflix

In an Instagram post from the day prior, the Emmy winner scoffed that the Sussexes act “like they can do so much good in the world, which is great and aspirational, but when’s the last time a royal did anything that helped the world? That’s all I’m saying.”

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE HOLD HANDS AS THEY’RE HONORED AT GLAM NYC GALA: PHOTOS!

The star also poked fun at Meghan’s past, pointing out that her Deal or No Deal gig was never mentioned on the show.

Nonetheless, Griffin admitted she enjoyed the streaming service special and made it seem like she’ll be on her couch to watch the second half, which debuts on Thursday, December 15.

For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed new podcast “The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession.” Listen below.