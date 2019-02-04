Barnes & Noble Finally Pulls Anti-Semitic Male Supremacist ‘Roosh’ Books; Doesn’t Stop Him From Ranting Against Anal Sex: WATCH

Back in November The Southern Poverty Law Center wrote, “PayPal and Amazon took actions to boot virulent misogynist Daryush Valizadeh (also known as “Roosh V”) from their platforms for breaching their hate guidelines. But Barnes & Noble still sells his new book, despite not only his sexism, but also his increasing antisemitic and racist rhetoric. On Wednesday afternoon, it ranked 22nd on their bestseller list. (Thursday it was 59th.)”

SPLC continued, “After PayPal deplatformed him and Amazon took down nine of his books — including first the hardcover and subsequently the paperback of his most recent book, Game — Roosh had to shut down his website, Return Of Kings (ROK), in October for lack of funds. Roosh wrote:

The first factor for this hiatus is that site revenues are too low. We’ve been banned from Paypal and countless ad partners, which forced me to lay off the site editor last year and also lower payments to regular contributors.”

ROK is designated as a male supremacist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). A cornerstone of the so-called “manosphere,” ROK gave men advice on how to seduce women, often regardless of their consent. It was rife with misogynistic content and occasionally embraced the talking points of the racist “alt-right.”

In his books, Valizade has admitted to raping drunk women. “It took four hours of foreplay and at least 30 repetitions of “No, Roosh, no” until she allowed my penis to enter her vagina. No means no, until it means yes,” he wrote in one book.

“The legalization of gay marriage is a full frontal attack on heterosexual men,’ he wrote in one article on his website.

“The societal reorganization that is necessary to allow gay marriage automatically elevates homosexuals to a special class of citizenry. To hoist one class you must demote another, meaning that heterosexual men are by default the enemies and oppressors of homosexuals.”

Barnes & Noble has pulled his books but he still rants on social media.

His most recent inane online Twitter screed he suggests that having anal sex with women will lead inexorably to homosexuality according to Gay Star News.

Female butt obsession is a gateway to homosexuality. pic.twitter.com/H8cFAX62x9 — Roosh (@rooshv) January 28, 2019

He added: ‘Young boys will be enthusiastically taught the superiority of homosexual lifestyles and the shameful privilege of heterosexuals, especially concerning the types of relationships that lead to nuclear, stable families. In addition, straight men will be forced under the barrel of the state’s gun to pay taxes for the AIDS drugs of gays, their impulsive sex changes, their mental and medical treatments resulting from sleeping with hundreds of partners, and also the salaries of politicians that continue to vote against traditional family values and basic morality standards.”