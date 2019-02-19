Randy Rainbow Sics a Madonna Classic on Trump with ‘Border Lies’ — WATCH

WTF News’ hardest-hitting reporter Randy Rainbow just declared a pop emergency over Donald Trump’s concoction of a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and Madonna is involved.

Sing along, please….

Well he’s quick to rush to racist, rash decisions on a whim…

But the only national emergency we have is him.

He dupes and he deceives…

But still his base believes…

The MAGA mantras he repeats.

He said that Mexico…

Would pay for it, if so…

Then I’d sure like to see receipts.

GURL

Hit that Adderall (Take a Sniff)

Then go get your Border Wall…

And stop being such a tease.

Border Lies…

Even Ann Coulter is getting wise…



