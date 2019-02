Rapper Cardi B and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monét X Change school an entire diner on how to say “okurrr” in a new ad for Pepsi.

In the clip, a waitress asks a diner patron about his order: “Is Pepsi OK?”

Cardi B overhears and interjects: “Did you just ask is Pepsi okurrr!? … Of course Pepsi is okurrr!”

Cut to everyone in the diner attempting to roll their Rs as brilliantly as Cardi B. Finally one patron, Monét X Change, explains it properly, and everyone, even a pair of pigeons, gets it.