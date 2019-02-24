Chris Burrous, KTLA Anchor, Died Of Meth Overdose While On Grindr Hook-Up; GHB Found At Scene

Los Angeles coroners have determined that KTLA anchor Chris Burrous, who was found dead in a Glendale hotel room on December 27, 2018, died of “methamphetamine toxicity.”

The witness, with whom he was having chemsex with, said he put at least two meth “rocks” in his anus before passing out and becoming unresponsive. While the two men allegedly have hooked up at least four times before, they met up again that particular night on the gay hook up app Grindr.

Mr. Burrous, 43, was married to a woman and had a nine-year old daughter.

The coroner’s report said Burrous overdosed during ‘a sexual encounter at a Days Inn,’ the Los Angeles Times reported.

A man called the Glendale Police Department at 1:14 p.m. to say that Burrous had passed out and possibly overdosed, according to the news release.

Attempts at CPR by both the man in the room and paramedics who arrived minutes later proved unsuccessful, and Burrous died at a hospital said The Sacramento Bee.

Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease was also a factor in Burrous’ death, the Times reported.

Burrous was the host of Good Morning Sacramento for many years until beginning at KTLA in 2011.

“GHB was also found at the scene, although the report indicated it had been consumed by the other man and not Burrous,” reported Variety. “The other man was not charged with any crime.”

“The well-known news anchor had been a regular face on KTLA since 2011, co-anchoring the weekend edition of KTLA Morning News as well as serving as a correspondent for other KTLA telecasts. He was also known for his “Burrous Bites” segments on local restaurants,” reported Variety.



Watch Burrous goodby to Good Day Sacramento below.





