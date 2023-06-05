Britney Spears Goes to Gym in Silk Dress and Heels With ‘Hot, Crazy Husband’ Sam Asghari

@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears is trying something new!

The princess of pop changed up her look while joining husband Sam Asghari in the gym, opting for a pink, silk dress with lace and tan boots with a heel.

“So I’ve never been to the gym in high heels. So I decided to wear high heels ’cause I saw a girl on Instagram one time and she basically wore a formal dress on the treadmill with high heels,” Spears said in an Instagram video of herself showing off her outfit.

She continued, “So, considering I’ve always had a trainer tell me what to do in the gym, I decided…” before Asghari distracted her by coming up behind his wife and flexing his muscles.

“And that’s my hot, crazy husband,” Spears told her more-than 42 million Instagram followers.

Getting back on track, the “Toxic” singer added, “I decided to wear a dress to the gym to see what it feels like… and I really like it.”

Spears captioned her random video, “Heels 👠 on the treadmill … 🙄🙄🙄.”

Her recent time in the gym comes shortly after she bragged about gaining weight. Alongside a dance routine Instagram video posted on Saturday, June 3, Spears revealed: “I gained weight but at least I have a butt now and can move it all day!”

In the video, Spears proceeded to grind the air, twerk and roll around on the floor while her dog watched her in clear confusion.

Though she often posts questionable content of herself in barely-there outfits while seductively dancing for the camera, Spears rarely includes her husband in her uploads.

Spears’ glimpse of her and Asghari’s time at the gym together comes after a recent documentary, titled Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, claimed their marriage is in trouble — in addition to other wild allegations about the pop star regarding her life post-conservatorship.

Before the documentary aired last month — where managing editor Fabian Garcia said41-year-old “got physical with Sam” — multiple insiders revealed that Spears gets into frequent screaming matches with the 29-year-old to the point where security has had to step in and break the pair up.