George Stephanopoulos Asks Pete Buttigieg: ‘Any Concerns the Country is Not Ready for a Gay Couple in the White House?’ – WATCH

This Week’s George Stephanopoulos closed his interview with presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with a question about his sexual orientation.

“You are openly gay, married, but you have only been out for the last few years. Any concerns the country is not ready for a gay couple in the White House?” asked Stephanopoulos

Said Buttigieg, offering a similar answer to one he gave to Joy Behar on The View earlier this week: “I think there’s only one way to find out. But, you know, when I came out, it was in the middle of a reelection campaign. I just reached that point in my life where I was ready. And we didn’t know what would happen. I’m from a socially conservative community. Mike Pence was the governor of Indiana at the time. And I just did it because it was time. That same year, I wound up getting re-elected with the 80 percent of the vote. So, I think the lesson we learned is that people are prepared to get to know you and judge you based on the quality of your ideas and your experience and your work. And I trust that America could do that too. There is only one way to find out for sure.”

Watch the full interview: