‘Little Caesars’ Calls Men ‘Gay’ on Their Pizza Receipt: WATCH

Rosman Harris and Marcus Robertson ordered a pizza from Little Caesars in Henrico, Virginia found something disturbing on their receipt after a cashier presented it to them.

Between the order number and the date was the word: GAY.

WTVR reports: ‘Harris and Robertson said the cashier never asked them their names, but customers before and after them were asked. They added that while they are both gay, they did not mention it when they were in the store. “It was this preconceived notion of, ‘Oh, these are gay men.’ So, why would you write that on the ticket? I’m not understanding that,” said Harris. Harris said when they asked the manager why that word was on the receipt, he never got an answer.’

The store’s manager later told another relative of the men that the men were being loud and rude. The cousin explained that Robertson is hearing impaired and that’s why he is loud. The manager explained then that the restaurant was short-staffed so nobody could be fired.

The employee was later fired but the chain has yet to apologize to the gay men.