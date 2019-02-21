Gay Waitress Gets Outpouring of Support After Viral Video Reveals Customer Wrote ‘I Don’t Tip Fags’ on Receipt: WATCH

Michele Crider, a waitress at the Dash-In restaurant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is getting an outpouring of support from local customers and people around the world after she posted a video to Facebook revealing that a customer wrote “I don’t tip fags” on his receipt.

Said Crider in the video: “Why did you feel the need, sir, to write that on there? If you don’t like gay people, then that’s…whatever. It is what it is. But to say something like that? Just don’t tip me! Are you aware that I just paid for you to eat? I’m sure that doesn’t cross your mind. When you look at me all you see is a fag. But I need you to know something. I’m a lot more than that. I’m a mother. I work my butt off sir, to pay my bills, to put my son into a good school and pay that tuition…You don’t know me. You don’t know who I am. You just look at me and see this girl wearing boy clothes and having short hair and ‘she must be a fag.’ I don’t know what happened to you in your life to make you such a miserable person, sir, but I feel very sorry for you.”

Crider’s video has been viewed more than 460,000 times as of this posting.

WPTA Fort Wayne reports: “She says her Dash-In work family showered her with hugs and support, and within minutes, even got her a bouquet of flowers. Word about what happened is spreading.”

Said Dash-In owner Emily Underwood: “Today we have been getting lots and lots of phone calls. people dropping off gifts, people dropping off money, wanting to give Michele the tips she deserves, and just people wanting to show their support.”

Check out the Fort Wayne local report HERE.

Said one customer to WPTA: “I cannot believe you would victimize someone just because of the way they look, and not tip someone, and say something so awful to just a human being. Everyone’s just a person.”

Added another: “I think everyone deserves love, everyone deserves respect. And to come to someone’s workplace when they’re working really hard to survive and to just not tip them over something like that is just incredibly appalling.”

The man who wrote on Crider’s receipt has been identified, and won’t be welcome there anymore, said the restaurant.