Gay Adult Performer Fined £1,000 for Filming Threesome on London Tube in Sight of Passengers

Adult film performer George Mason has been fined £1,000 for filming a scene on the London Underground with former partner Nicholas Mullan and a third unidentified man in front of other passengers and posting it to social media.

Mason captioned the clip which was recorded in July 2017 and posted to Twitter by the Young Hung Brit website in February 2018: ”Full-on live sex in front of the general public on Tube…100 per cent genuine footage.”

CNN reports that “the encounter between the three men occurred between Leicester Square and Waterloo stations, a three-minute journey which includes two stops.”

The clip was reported to the police by a gay man who had viewed it on Twitter and “thought that had crossed the line of what was acceptable behavior” according to the prosecutor, Robert Simpson.

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard Mason’s court case on Friday.

The Independent reports: ‘Mason, of John Ruskin Street, Southwark, south-east London, and Mullan, of Castlehume Gardens, Belfast, both admitted outraging public decency. Chair Lucinda Lubbock, who viewed the footage before announcing the sentence, said: “This was a very unpleasant and serious offence on the public Underground system. “The way it took place, the seriousness of the offence, is exacerbated by the fact that it went on social media.” In addition to the £1,000 fine, Mason was also handed an 18-month community order and told to pay £170 in costs. Mullan, who is on benefits, was not fined but told to pay £170 costs and carry out a 12-month community order.’

Said the Crown Prosecution Service in a statement: “This was an outrageous and distasteful act within sight of passengers who were travelling on public transport. Mason and Mullan thought they were being sexually risky and could earn some money from their stunt, but in doing so they showed complete disregard for other passengers on that Northern line train.”