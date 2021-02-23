Pete Buttigieg Talks Planes, Trains, Automobiles, and His Airport Marriage Proposal with Seth Meyers: WATCH

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Seth Meyers on Late Night Monday night. Buttigieg revealed how it feels to be Transportation Secretary, his first Oval Office meeting (it was virtual), and how Trump left the department, what climate change means for his work, racial inequality, and how excited Joe Biden gets when he talks about trains.

Buttigieg also told Meyers about proposing to his husband Chasten in O’Hare Airport.

When Pete and Chasten first communicated on the Hinge app, Chasten had mentioned he was at gate B5 at the airport, so when Pete was ready to propose, he waited until the two of them were going on a vacation, and asked Chasten to show him the spot where they first “talked.”

“I found this app that I could check on when it was going to be quiet at that gate based on when planes were coming and going,” said Pete. “I kind of guided him into that spot, I was like, ‘why don’t you show me that spot where you first were when we started chatting with each other?’ I invited him to look out the window there and then got on one knee. I told him it would be a lot like being in the airport. Life with me would be probably hard to steal private moments but also full of adventure. And, uh, luckily for me he said ‘yes.'”

“That’s fantastic,” replied Meyers. “And considering how many divorces have started in O’Hare I think it’s nice that there’s at least one story about a marriage starting.”

Meyers and Buttigieg then went on to talk about roads, high tech solutions to future transportation, drone delivery, automated vehicles, and more.