Peter Dorey, Who Opened UK’s Beloved First LGBTQ Bookshop ‘Gay’s The Word’, Dies at 73

Peter Dorey, who opened the United Kingdom’s first gay book store, Gay’s The Word, has died at 73, the bookstore announced on social media.
The BBC reports: “Peter Dorey, who was among a small group of gay activists, opened Gay’s The Word in Bloomsbury in central London in 1979. The shop acted as a ‘safe place’ for LGBTQ+ communities during a period of oppression and discrimination. Mr Dorey, who was raised in Harrow, passed away on Friday following years of poor health, his family confirmed.”
Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.
News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.