Peter Dorey, Who Opened UK’s Beloved First LGBTQ Bookshop ‘Gay’s The Word’, Dies at 73

Peter Dorey, who opened the United Kingdom’s first gay book store, Gay’s The Word, has died at 73, the bookstore announced on social media.

The BBC reports: “Peter Dorey, who was among a small group of gay activists, opened Gay’s The Word in Bloomsbury in central London in 1979. The shop acted as a ‘safe place’ for LGBTQ+ communities during a period of oppression and discrimination. Mr Dorey, who was raised in Harrow, passed away on Friday following years of poor health, his family confirmed.”

Bookmarks would like to express our sadness at the passing of legendary @gaystheword founder Peter Dorey. Peter stood against the infamous homophobic police raids on the shop. Our condolences to his husband and to the family. pic.twitter.com/OZnaJaIYtV — Bookmarks Bookshop (@Bookmarks_books) February 18, 2021

Rest in Power, Peter Dorey—@gaystheword bookshop cofounder. For what seems like forever, it's been my first stop every time I'm in London and it never fails to remind me how important physical spaces are for queer education, empowerment & connection.♥️ https://t.co/knHk0YeKq9 pic.twitter.com/JGnpNoYF3p — Norman Brannon (@normanbrannon) February 16, 2021

We send our love and condolences to Peter’s loved ones, and our friends at @gaystheword https://t.co/ZBJmsLlhv7 — Royal Vauxhall Tavern (@thervt) February 17, 2021

Here's a picture of my Uncle Peter, one of the founders of @gaystheword , with Ernest Hole back in 1979. I was not aware of his role in the store and it's workings till I was an adult, and the more I know the greater pride I feel for everything he and they accomplished. pic.twitter.com/EjzE7DeyAV — Max Dorey 🇪🇺 (@maxdorey) February 12, 2021

So many words to be written offering thanks to #PeterDorey for his passion and commitment to books and #LGBTQcommunity through his lasting legacy @gaystheword. ❤️🌈 https://t.co/5IS87XgcbO — Paul Smith💙🏳️‍🌈 (@Smithyshere) February 16, 2021