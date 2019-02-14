Graham Norton and Alan Carr Will Join RuPaul As Judges On UK Drag Race: WATCH

“Becoming part of the drag race family makes me ridiculously happy! I can’t wait to see what the UK drag queens bring to the party, but they better weeeeerk!” Graham Norton tweeted earlier today.

This was followed shortly thereafter with a tweet by Alan Carr: “Wow! To be sat next to Michelle Visage and Mama Ru as a guest judge on possibly one of my all-time favourite shows EVER is a dream come true. I can’t wait to see what the UK Queens have got in store – it’s going to be sickening! *does death drop*”.

RuPaul, whose appearance on Drag Race UK will mark his first on an international version of the show, says: “I was both shocked and delighted when Graham and Alan told me they’d be wearing tucking panties when sitting at the judges’ table. I told them it was not necessary, but they insisted according to UK based Attitude Magazine.