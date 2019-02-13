Stephen Merchant To Play The Serial Grindr Killer In New TV Series

It’s the stuff of nightmares.

Serial killer Stephen Port met his victims on Grindr.

The four victims Port was found guilty of murdering included Anthony Walgate, a 23-year-old college student from Barnet, UK, Gabriel Kovari, a 22-year-old from Lewisham, Jack Taylor, a 25-year-old night duty fork-life driver from Dagenham, and Daniel Whitworth, a 21-year-old aspiring chef from Gravesend, Kent.

The four handsome young men died when Port gave them lethal doses of the Chemsex drug GHB. Port was finally arrested by police in October 2015 after the deaths of the four men were connected to Port.

Serial killer Stephen Port

All four of the bodies were dumped in or near a church graveyard in Barking, East London.

The Barking Murders, which is due to begin filming this spring, will feature Stephen Merchant as Stephen Port in the BBC produced TV series.

Port, now 43, was given a life sentence in 2016 for the murders of Walgate, Taylor, Whitworth, and Kovari.

Asked about his choice of this role which is a departure (Merchant is best known from his comedic collaborations with Ricky Gervais) he said: “This is a story that can’t be ignored – how four young lives were lost and their families’ brave attempt to uncover what happened. This factual drama will shed light on their story, so it’s a privilege to be a part of telling it.” said The Guardian.

Commenting on the case in November of 2016, Malcolm McHaffie, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London, said: Over a period of three years the defendant committed a series of murders and serious sexual offences against young men. Port manipulated and controlled these men through the chilling and calculated use of the drug GHB, which he administered without their permission … This was a technically challenging case, complicated by a significant amount of evidence taken from the numerous social media sites Port used.