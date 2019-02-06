Towleroad Gay News

Gus Kenworthy Just Joined the Cast of ‘American Horror Story’

Gus Kenworthy is joining the cast of Season 9 of American Horror Story, creator Ryan Murphy announced on Instagram.

Wrote Murphy, posting a photo of an excited Kenworthy: ‘That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts’ boyfriend on “American Horror Story” Season 9.’

That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts’ boyfriend on “American Horror Story” Season 9.

Kenworthy responded on his own account: “I guess the cat’s out of the bag… I’m 👏🏼 So 👏🏼 F**king 👏🏼 Shook 👏🏼 ILYSM @mrrpmurphy 😊😍😭”

TV Line adds: ‘Roberts entered the Horror Story universe via Coven (Season 3), then returned for Freak Show (Season 4), Cult (Season 7) and Apocalypse (Season 8). She also starred in Murphy’s short-lived Fox comedy Scream Queens, which he recently expressed interest in reviving. Kenworthy, meanwhile, made his TV acting debut in a 2016 episode of ABC’s The Real O’Neals, which he followed up with a cameo in 2017’s Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.’

