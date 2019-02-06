Gus Kenworthy Just Joined the Cast of ‘American Horror Story’

Gus Kenworthy is joining the cast of Season 9 of American Horror Story, creator Ryan Murphy announced on Instagram.

Wrote Murphy, posting a photo of an excited Kenworthy: ‘That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts’ boyfriend on “American Horror Story” Season 9.’

Kenworthy responded on his own account: “I guess the cat’s out of the bag… I’m 👏🏼 So 👏🏼 F**king 👏🏼 Shook 👏🏼 ILYSM @mrrpmurphy 😊😍😭”

TV Line adds: ‘Roberts entered the Horror Story universe via Coven (Season 3), then returned for Freak Show (Season 4), Cult (Season 7) and Apocalypse (Season 8). She also starred in Murphy’s short-lived Fox comedy Scream Queens, which he recently expressed interest in reviving. Kenworthy, meanwhile, made his TV acting debut in a 2016 episode of ABC’s The Real O’Neals, which he followed up with a cameo in 2017’s Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.’