Over the past few weeks there has been much discussion in the sports world about New England Patriot and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman’s luscious beard and when, if ever, it was going to come off.

Edelman and the Vince Lombardi Trophy made an appearance on Ellen Friday and that question was answered, right then and there.

In exchange for a $10,000 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston, Ellen was given the honor of shearing Edelman before a live studio audience.