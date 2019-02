Jussie Smollett sat down with Robin Roberts for his first interview since the alleged racist and homophobic attack on him in January.

Good Morning America has not released the full interview clip yet, but we’ll try to replace these clips they’re tweeting out with that when they do. Some clips may repeat portions of the interview.

"I look down and I see that there's a rope around my neck." @JussieSmollett recounts the details of exactly what happened that night of his attack. https://t.co/b5efiP0JCG pic.twitter.com/VltIlf0dYy February 14, 2019

"I don't have any doubt in my mind that that's them. Never did." @JussieSmollett tells @RobinRoberts he knows the two people captured in an image by police are the same people who attacked him that night. https://t.co/b5efiP0JCG pic.twitter.com/tcR4OSjfAA — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

"There's a level of pride there." @JussieSmollett says he waited to call police because as a gay man, he did not want to be seen as "weak." https://t.co/b5efiP0JCG pic.twitter.com/zosV9Ni78H February 14, 2019

"I saw the rope burn around my neck, and then I smelled bleach." @JussieSmollett says he kept the rope and his clothes on until police got there so he could show them exactly what type of attack this was. https://t.co/b5efiP0JCG pic.twitter.com/gaO1xZlAFL — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

Asked why he thinks he was targeted, @JussieSmollet tells @RobinRoberts: "I can just assume I come really really hard against 45. I come really really hard against his administration." https://t.co/3HbyU2SFxe pic.twitter.com/xig4TV1k5O — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

"That says a lot about the place we are in our country right now." @JussieSmollett tells @RobinRoberts if his attackers were of a different race other than white, he feels he would have been more supported. https://t.co/b5efiP0JCG pic.twitter.com/7BzpTV91fP — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

.@JussieSmollett to @RobinRoberts on attack: "I will never be the man that this did not happen to. I am forever changed…I do subscribe to the idea that we have the right & responsibility to make something meaningful out of the things that happen to us." https://t.co/3HbyU2SFxe pic.twitter.com/QPeSISqOXf — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

"I come really, really hard against 45. I don't hold my tongue." @JussieSmollett says he believes he was targeted because of his criticism toward Pres. Trump's administration based on what was said during the attack. https://t.co/b5efiP0JCG pic.twitter.com/uaxer5iTB1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

Asked why he didn't initially hand his phone to police, @JussieSmollet says: "I have private pictures and videos and numbers…private emails, my private songs, my private voice memos…by then inaccurate false statements had already been put out there." https://t.co/3HbyU2SFxe pic.twitter.com/4bycFHnlMp — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

