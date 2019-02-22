Jussie Smollett Stands by Innocence in Statement, Apology on ‘Empire’ Set: ‘I Swear to God, I Did Not Do This’ — REPORT

Following his release on $100,000 bond yesterday, actor Jussie Smollett went directly to Chicago’s Cinespace Studio where he shot a scene and spoke to the cast and crew of Empire, according to reports,

TMZ reports: ‘We’re told he addressed everyone on set, saying …”I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this.”’

CNN spoke to someone who attended the set meeting: “The person at the meeting said they were shocked and dismayed that Smollett stuck to his story of innocence. For the most part, the source said, Smollett paraphrased what was in the statement that his attorney put out that afternoon, blaming the legal system and the media for his woes. 20th Century Fox Television executive VP of corporate communications and publicity, Chris Alexander, confirmed that Smollett was on set filming on Thursday.”

Documents obtained by TMZ and filed by prosecutors in Smollett’s bond hearing outline a detailed plot including texts between the Empire actor and the two brothers he engaged to carry it out.

A statement sent out late Thursday on behalf of Smollett read: “Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system. The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing.”

