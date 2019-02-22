Kamala Harris Told Trevor Noah She Bought A Sequined Top For Pride: WATCH

In a wide ranging, fun, and lengthy interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show last night, Senator Kamala Harris outlined her many positions as she runs for the presidency in 2020.

At one point, describing being on the campaign trail for the first time, she says how weird it is to be followed around by cameras the whole time and how small stories get blown up into a big deal for no reason.

While in Columbia, South Carolina while espousing about small businesses being a priority, she visits a thrift shop called Styled By Naida on Lady Street where she notes that all but one of the businesses is owned by women.

Harris was blown away by the young woman who owns it. Naida had grown up homeless, or in foster care and had never worn clothes that were first hand. “So she started her thrift shop where the she helps women who are homeless or poor, who need outfits for interviews, will get them, just incredible work.”

We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up. @alivitali perfectly named it as “the Mardi Gras Jacket” #2020 #SouthCarolina #CampaignFashionReport pic.twitter.com/2G0NFRkKL6 February 16, 2019

While there,Harris found a “multi-colored sequined jacket and I thought–this would be great for pride parade.”

So she bought it.

Can’t wait to see her rock it at pride this year.